National Bank Holdings Increases Quarterly Dividend by 3.3%

On October 29, 2025, National Bank Holdings Corporation announced a 3.3% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.30 to $0.31 per share. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to delivering attractive shareholder returns and aligns with its strategic acquisition of Vista Bancshares, Inc. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2025, and underscores the company’s strong financial position and strategic growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (NBHC) stock is a Buy with a $42.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on National Bank Holdings stock, see the NBHC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NBHC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NBHC is a Outperform.

National Bank Holdings has a solid financial foundation with strong revenue growth and profitability. The earnings call was positive, highlighting strategic initiatives and improved credit quality. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and there are challenges in loan growth due to competition and CRE payoffs.

More about National Bank Holdings

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company focused on building a leading community bank franchise. It operates over 90 banking centers through its subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, serving a diverse clientele including individuals, businesses, government, and non-profit entities across several states including Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico, and Idaho. The company offers comprehensive residential mortgage banking and trust and wealth management services.

Average Trading Volume: 356,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.4B

