Natasha Cornstein Resigns from Cantor Equity Board

Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. Class A ( (CAEP) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Natasha Cornstein resigned from the Board of Directors of Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc., where she was a member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee. Her resignation was not due to any disputes or disagreements with the company regarding its operations, policies, or practices.

More about Cantor Equity Partners III, Inc. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 76,768

