Nasdaq Achieves Milestone with Q3 2025 Financial Results

On October 21, 2025, Nasdaq reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant milestone with Solutions quarterly revenue surpassing $1 billion and annual recurring revenues reaching $3 billion for the first time. The company experienced a 15% increase in net revenue compared to the previous year, driven by strong growth in Financial Technology and Index revenues. Nasdaq’s performance reflects its successful transformation into a leading technology platform, with substantial investments in technology and people to drive long-term growth. The company also returned $155 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and updated its 2025 non-GAAP operating expense and tax rate guidance.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NDAQ is a Outperform.

Nasdaq’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call outlook, which highlight robust growth and profitability. However, technical analysis and valuation present some concerns, with bearish momentum signals and a high P/E ratio suggesting potential overvaluation. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its Financial Technology and Market Services divisions supports a positive long-term outlook.

Nasdaq, Inc. operates in the financial technology industry, providing a range of services including market technology, data analytics, and capital access platforms. The company focuses on delivering advanced solutions to help clients innovate and modernize their systems, with a strong emphasis on financial technology and regulatory technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,478,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $50.99B

