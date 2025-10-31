Narayana Hrudayalaya Expands into UK with New Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. ( (IN:NH) ).

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. has announced its acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals Limited, marking a significant expansion into the UK healthcare market. This strategic move is expected to enhance Narayana Hrudayalaya’s international presence and strengthen its position in the global healthcare industry, potentially offering new opportunities for growth and collaboration with stakeholders.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd. operates in the healthcare industry, providing a range of medical services with a focus on delivering affordable healthcare solutions. The company is known for its network of hospitals and healthcare facilities, primarily serving patients in India and expanding its reach internationally.

