Nanologica AB Secures SEK 1 Million Order in China for NLAB Saga®

Nanologica AB ( (SE:NICA) ) has provided an update.

Nanologica AB has secured an order worth approximately SEK 1 million for its silica-based purification media, NLAB Saga®, from a new distribution partner in China. This order marks a significant step in expanding their market presence in China, as the company aims to increase sales efforts and serve more customers efficiently. The order is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter, highlighting the company’s stable production and strategic focus on the Chinese market.

More about Nanologica AB

Nanologica AB is a Swedish life science tools company that develops, manufactures, and sells advanced consumables to pharmaceutical manufacturers. Their products are designed for the purification of peptide drugs, such as insulin and GLP-1 analogues, aiming to increase productivity and reduce costs for pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company operates in a growing global niche market driven by the demand for diabetes and obesity treatments, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

Average Trading Volume: 131,350

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK112.7M

