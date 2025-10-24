Nanobiotix Transfers Phase 3 Trial Control to J&J, Updates on NBTXR3 Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanobiotix ( (NBTX) ) has issued an update.

On October 24, 2025, Nanobiotix announced updates to its JNJ-1900 (NBTXR3) clinical development program, highlighting the transfer of sponsorship and operational control of the Phase 3 NANORAY-312 trial to Johnson & Johnson. This strategic move is expected to enhance the development and potential scalability of NBTXR3 across various solid tumor indications, especially in combination with radiotherapy. The interim data for the NANORAY-312 trial is anticipated to be analyzed and reported in the first half of 2027, marking a significant milestone in the company’s collaboration with J&J and its ongoing efforts to expand treatment possibilities for cancer patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (NBTX) stock is a Hold with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nanobiotix stock, see the NBTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NBTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NBTX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by the company’s poor financial performance, characterized by negative profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis provides some support with short-term bullish indicators, but the negative valuation metrics further weigh down the score.

More about Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company that focuses on pioneering physics-based therapeutic approaches to improve treatment outcomes for cancer and other major diseases. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Paris, France, the company is listed on Euronext Paris and the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Nanobiotix owns more than 25 umbrella patents related to nanotechnology platforms in oncology, bioavailability, biodistribution, and central nervous system disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 69,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.07B

