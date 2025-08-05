Nano Labs Gains Approval for CNH-Pegged Stablecoin in Kyrgyz Republic

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 4, 2025, Nano Labs Ltd announced that it received approval from the Kyrgyz Republic to proceed with a stablecoin initiative pegged to the offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH). This project aims to enhance trade and economic cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan by facilitating cross-border settlements and expanding investment opportunities. The company will focus its resources on developing stablecoin projects in Belt and Road countries, foregoing previous plans for similar initiatives in Hong Kong SAR.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NA is a Neutral.

Nano Labs’ overall stock score is primarily influenced by its challenging financial performance, which includes declining revenues and negative cash flows. Technical analysis further highlights bearish sentiment. However, improvements in gross profit and strategic initiatives provide some optimism. Valuation remains a concern due to the lack of profitability and absence of dividends.

Nano Labs Ltd is a prominent Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider based in China, specializing in high throughput computing (HTC) and high performance computing (HPC) chips. The company has developed a comprehensive flow processing unit (FPU) architecture and is actively involved in the digital assets space, holding reserves in major digital currencies such as BNB and BTC.

Average Trading Volume: 663,944

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $112.2M

