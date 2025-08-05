Nankai Electric Railway Executes Treasury Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9044) ) has provided an announcement.

Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. has announced the purchase of 3,165,700 shares of its common stock for a total of 7,075,339,500 yen. This move is part of a broader plan authorized by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to 6,000,000 shares, equivalent to 5.29% of the total issued shares, by January 30, 2026. The purchase aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9044) stock is a Buy with a Yen2900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:9044 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on railway services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its extensive network of electric railways in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 297,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen280.5B

For a thorough assessment of 9044 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue