Nanfang Communication Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch for Major Disposal

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1617) ) has provided an update.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a very substantial disposal. Originally scheduled for release by August 5, 2025, the company now expects to dispatch the circular by August 26, 2025, due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information. This postponement may affect shareholder expectations and timelines for decision-making regarding the disposal.

More about Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the communication industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1617.

Average Trading Volume: 3,208,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$191.9M

