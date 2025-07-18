Namibia Critical Metals Enhances Investor Outreach with Proactive Investors Engagement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Namibia Critical Metals Inc ( (TSE:NMI) ) has issued an update.

Namibia Critical Metals Inc. has engaged Proactive Investors to enhance its investor communications and public market outreach, aiming to reach broader investor audiences globally. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s visibility and investor relations as it continues to develop the Lofdal project, a key source of heavy rare earth metals crucial for technology and energy sectors. The collaboration with JOGMEC further positions the company as a significant player in the rare earth industry, with JOGMEC having already earned a 40% interest in the project through substantial investments.

Namibia Critical Metals Inc. is engaged in the development of the Tier-1 Heavy Rare Earth Project, Lofdal, which is a significant deposit of heavy rare earth metals such as dysprosium and terbium. These metals are crucial for manufacturing permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various electronics, driven by technological and energy transformations. The company operates in Namibia, a stable mining jurisdiction, and has a joint venture with Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC) to secure resource supplies.

