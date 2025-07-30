Nakiki SE Corrects Manager’s Transaction Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from windeln.de ( (DE:WDL1) ) is now available.

Nakiki SE has issued a correction regarding a manager’s transaction announcement initially made on July 29, 2025. The correction involves Wegerich UG, which is closely associated with Nakiki CEO Andreas Wegerich, and details a purchase of shares worth 150,000 EUR at a price of 1.50 EUR per share. This transaction was conducted outside a trading venue, highlighting a significant internal financial activity within the company.

More about windeln.de

Average Trading Volume: 45,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €5.7M

For a thorough assessment of WDL1 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue