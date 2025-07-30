Nakiki SE Corrects Manager’s Transaction Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
An update from windeln.de ( (DE:WDL1) ) is now available.
Nakiki SE has issued a correction regarding a manager’s transaction announcement initially made on July 29, 2025. The correction involves Wegerich UG, which is closely associated with Nakiki CEO Andreas Wegerich, and details a purchase of shares worth 150,000 EUR at a price of 1.50 EUR per share. This transaction was conducted outside a trading venue, highlighting a significant internal financial activity within the company.
More about windeln.de
Average Trading Volume: 45,762
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: €5.7M
