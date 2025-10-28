Nagambie Resources Reports Positive Cash Flow from Financing Activities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nagambie Resources Limited ( (AU:NAG) ) has shared an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited reported its quarterly cash flow, revealing a net cash outflow from operating activities of $316,000 and an outflow of $150,000 from investing activities. However, the company successfully raised $1,200,000 through equity securities, resulting in a net cash inflow of $1,168,000 from financing activities, which significantly bolstered its cash position.

More about Nagambie Resources Limited

Nagambie Resources Limited is a mining exploration entity focused on the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company operates primarily in the mining industry, with a focus on discovering and developing mineral deposits.

YTD Price Performance: -11.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,117,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.35M

