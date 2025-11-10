N1 Holdings Expands Funding Capacity and Launches New Mortgage Fund

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from N1 Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:N1H) ).

N1 Holdings Limited has expanded its funding capacity to over $380 million through a major refinance and the launch of a new mortgage fund, the One Alternative Credit Fund, with $50 million in committed capital. These initiatives have reduced the company’s cost of funds and enhanced its flexibility, allowing it to support a broader range of property-backed and income-generating opportunities. The expanded capital base and flexible lending policy enable N1H to capture greater market share in the growing private credit sector, demonstrating strong investor confidence and positioning the company for strategic growth.

More about N1 Holdings Ltd.

N1 Holdings Limited is a property-backed private credit lender in the Australian SMEs sector. The company is funded by a variety of sources, including balance sheet capital, N1-managed mortgage funds, and debt and warehouse facilities. N1 Holdings is well-positioned to advise businesses and sophisticated property investors in the evolving lending landscape, aiming to be the preferred private debt asset manager for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutions.

Average Trading Volume: 46,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.13M

