Can Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Fly 120%? This Analyst Thinks So Following Q3 Earnings

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Can Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Fly 120%? This Analyst Thinks So Following Q3 Earnings

Can Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock Fly 120%? This Analyst Thinks So Following Q3 Earnings

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) investors are likely to start the new week in a reflective mood after the shares tumbled ~8% in Friday’s session. The pullback followed the eVTOL maker’s Q3 results, which, given Archer remains pre-revenue, unsurprisingly contained no sales.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

But they did include operating expenses that rose year-over-year to $174.8 million, resulting in a wider net loss of $129.9 million vs. the $115.3 million loss of a year earlier. Adj. EBITDA also declined further to -$116.1 million from -$93.5 million in 3Q24.

Meanwhile, Archer said it was acquiring Hawthorne Airport for $126 million in cash. The 80-acre property includes roughly 190,000 square feet of terminal, office, and hangar space, and is positioned less than three miles from LAX. Archer intends to use the site as an operational hub for its upcoming air taxi network in Los Angeles. The company also announced a capital raise of $650 million, bringing its total available cash balance to more than $2 billion.

While investors seemed less than enamoured with all that, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal thinks the readout featured plenty of positives.

The analyst believes the acquisition of the LA airport reinforces the company’s dedication to the Olympics and marks a significant step in establishing a strong foothold in a key U.S. market for eVTOLs. The site could also serve multiple purposes, supporting continued aircraft development and commercialization.

“Management emphasized that this was a unique opportunity, and it does not intend to pursue any additional deals of a similar nature, so we believe the bolstered balance sheet will not be burdened by these types of transactions going forward,” Dayal commented.

The analyst thinks the company’s financials will start accounting for revenues from Hawthorne airport operations and payments from launch partners by the first quarter of next year.

Furthermore, Dayal thinks the solid balance sheet will boost Archer’s position when engaging with partners, customers, and other stakeholders who might look for “liquidity-related comfort” before entering major, long-term contracts – particularly in the defense sector.

The analyst anticipates higher flight activity across multiple regions as the company utilizes the eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) in the U.S. and advances commercialization efforts in the Middle East and Asia. Lastly, management noted that the Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) campaign with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) could kick off before the year is out.

“We believe going into 2026, investor focus will include the outlook for aircraft manufacturing ramp,” Dayal summed up.

All in, Dayal remains firmly in the bull camp on Archer Aviation, assigning the stock a Buy rating and a Street-high price target of $18, implying potential 12-month gains of 120%. (To check out Dayal’s track record, click here)

Looking at the broader Street view, 6 other analysts also cover Archer: 5 recommend buying the stock, while one calls it a Hold. The overall view lands at a Strong Buy consensus, with an average price target of $12.43, implying upside potential of ~52% over the coming year. (See ACHR stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement