Mytilineos Eyes International Expansion and Growth

Mytilineos Holdings (GB:0KAZ) has released an update.

Mytilineos Holdings, the Greek industrial and energy giant, has announced a strategic review with the aim of enhancing shareholder value by exploring potential listings on international exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange, while also assessing growth opportunities and capital allocation. The review follows a period of significant growth, with the company’s revenue and profitability having quadrupled over the past five years. Mytilineos remains committed to its Greek roots and anticipates maintaining its listing on the Athens Exchange.

