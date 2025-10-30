Myriad Uranium Corp. Announces Expiration of Merger Intent with Rush Rare Metals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Myriad Uranium Corp ( (TSE:M) ) has provided an announcement.

Myriad Uranium Corp. announced the expiration of its letter of intent for a merger with Rush Rare Metals Corp. Despite the expiration, both companies remain in discussions for a potential future agreement. This development indicates Myriad’s ongoing efforts to expand its operations and strengthen its position in the uranium exploration industry.

More about Myriad Uranium Corp

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with a 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project in Wyoming, USA, and a 100% interest in the Red Basin Uranium Project in New Mexico. The company focuses on exploring and developing uranium deposits, with significant historical resource estimates and exploration potential.

Average Trading Volume: 268,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$37.05M

