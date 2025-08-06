Myriad Uranium and Rush Rare Metals Announce Merger to Consolidate Copper Mountain Ownership

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Myriad Uranium Corp ( (TSE:M) ) has provided an announcement.

Myriad Uranium Corp. and Rush Rare Metals Corp. have announced a proposed merger, where Myriad will acquire all outstanding shares of Rush. This merger aims to consolidate ownership of the Copper Mountain Project, enhancing its value and attractiveness to investors. The merger will allow Myriad to fully own the Copper Mountain Property, potentially increasing its market valuation and appeal for strategic partnerships. Rush shareholders will receive shares in Myriad and retain interest in Rush’s Boxi property through a new subsidiary, Rush Spinco.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:M) stock is a Buy with a C$1.35 price target.

More about Myriad Uranium Corp

Myriad Uranium Corp. is a uranium exploration company with an earnable 75% interest in the Copper Mountain Uranium Project located in Wyoming, USA. The project includes several known uranium deposits and historic uranium mines, such as the Arrowhead Mine.

Average Trading Volume: 144,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$19.75M

