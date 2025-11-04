Myriad Genetics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Myriad Genetics ( (MYGN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Myriad Genetics presented to its investors.

Myriad Genetics is a prominent player in the molecular diagnostic testing and precision medicine industry, offering a range of tests that assess disease risk and guide treatment decisions. In its third quarter of 2025, Myriad Genetics reported a revenue of $205.7 million, marking a 4% decrease from the previous year, although revenue remained stable when excluding specific headwinds. The company saw growth in hereditary cancer testing, with revenue and volume increasing by 3% and 11% year-over-year, respectively, and maintained a gross margin of 69.9%. Despite a GAAP net loss of $27.4 million, the adjusted earnings per share broke even, and adjusted EBITDA was reported at $10.3 million. A notable strategic move was the collaboration with SOPHiA GENETICS to develop a global liquid biopsy companion diagnostic testing solution. Myriad Genetics also highlighted its efforts to enhance profitability by focusing on the Cancer Care Continuum and implementing organizational changes to improve customer experience and market share. Looking ahead, Myriad Genetics remains committed to its financial guidance for 2025, aiming to continue its strategic initiatives and maintain its position in the industry.

