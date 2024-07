MYP Ltd. (SG:F86) has released an update.

MYP Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Lee Wei Hsiung from his position as Company Secretary effective from 2 July 2024. Ms. Pan Mi Keay will continue her role as the sole Company Secretary following his departure. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. Lee’s contributions during his tenure.

