Myomo Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting, Elects New Director

The latest announcement is out from Myomo ( (MYO) ).

On June 11, 2025, Myomo, Inc. held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders where key decisions were made regarding the company’s governance and financial oversight. The stockholders approved the election of Heather Getz as a Class II director for a three-year term and ratified the appointment of CBIZ CPAs P.C. as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025.

Spark’s Take on MYO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MYO is a Neutral.

Myomo’s stock score reflects a blend of promising revenue growth and positive earnings call sentiment, countered by significant challenges such as lack of profitability and bearish technical indicators. The strategic board transition adds a slight positive outlook but does not offset the primary concerns of profitability and cash flow. Overall, the stock is positioned in a moderate range, with potential for improvement contingent on operational efficiencies and market conditions.

More about Myomo

Average Trading Volume: 466,338

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $102.9M

