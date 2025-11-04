MVB Financial Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Mvb Financial ( (MVBF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mvb Financial presented to its investors.

MVB Financial Corp., a financial holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, operates through its subsidiary MVB Bank, providing financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

In the third quarter of 2025, MVB Financial reported a net income of $17.1 million, marking a significant increase from the previous quarter. The company completed the sale of Victor Technologies, generating a substantial pre-tax gain, and executed a strategic securities repositioning expected to enhance future earnings per share.

Key financial highlights include a 3.1% increase in net interest income and a 4.9% growth in loan balances. The company also completed a $10 million share repurchase program, boosting its book value per share by 9.6%. Despite a slight decline in deposits, MVB Financial maintained a strong capital position with stable asset quality indicators.

Looking forward, MVB Financial’s management remains optimistic about the company’s strategic direction, emphasizing disciplined execution and sustainable growth. The recent transactions and repositioning efforts are expected to contribute positively to future earnings, reinforcing the company’s commitment to shareholder value creation.

