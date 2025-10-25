Mustang Energy Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Glorious Creation Ltd. ( (TSE:MEC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mustang Energy Corp. has announced the distribution of materials for its upcoming annual general and special meeting scheduled for November 14, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the election of directors, appointment of auditors, a plan of arrangement with its subsidiary, Allied Strategic Resource Corp., and a potential consolidation of shares. These decisions could significantly impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, influencing its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Mustang Energy is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The company holds a portfolio of 147,153 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, a premier uranium district. Mustang employs modern techniques and a data-driven approach to advance early-stage exploration, aiming to build long-term value through responsible exploration and targeting high-impact areas.

