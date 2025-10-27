Murray Cod Australia Ltd Reports Strong Q1 FY26 Growth and Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Murray Cod Australia Limited ( (AU:MCA) ) has issued an update.

Murray Cod Australia Ltd reported a strong first quarter for FY26, with a 45% increase in sales driven by higher production volumes and growing customer demand. The company successfully raised $17 million in capital and expanded its retail footprint with Woolworths, doubling its presence in selected stores. International sales also showed significant growth, particularly in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company is transitioning from a biomass-building phase to sustained revenue generation, with expectations of improved fish size distribution and increased harvest weights in the coming months.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MCA) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Murray Cod Australia Limited stock, see the AU:MCA Stock Forecast page.

More about Murray Cod Australia Limited

Murray Cod Australia Ltd operates in the aquaculture industry, focusing on the production and sale of Murray cod, a freshwater fish. The company is expanding its market reach with a focus on both domestic and international markets, including recent entry into Middle Eastern markets through halal certification.

Average Trading Volume: 40,705

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$127.6M

For an in-depth examination of MCA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue