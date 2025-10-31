Murphy USA Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Murphy USA Inc ( (MUSA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Murphy USA Inc presented to its investors.

Murphy USA Inc., a prominent retailer in the motor fuel and convenience merchandise sector, has released its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, highlighting key financial metrics and strategic developments. The company, headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, operates a chain of retail fuel stations and convenience stores across the United States.

In its latest earnings release, Murphy USA reported a net income of $129.9 million for Q3 2025, a decrease from $149.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company attributed this decline to a restructuring charge aimed at streamlining operations. Despite the lower net income, the company saw an 11.3% increase in merchandise contribution dollars, driven by strong performance in the nicotine category.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a total fuel contribution of $384.8 million, down 4.8% from the previous year, primarily due to lower fuel margins. However, total retail gallons sold increased by 1.2%. The company also announced a significant increase in its quarterly cash dividend and a new $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization. Additionally, Murphy USA is undergoing leadership changes, with Mindy K. West set to succeed Andrew Clyde as President and CEO at the start of 2026.

Looking ahead, Murphy USA remains focused on expanding its store footprint, with 39 new stores and 2 raze-and-rebuilds under construction. The company has updated its full-year guidance, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and operational improvements as it prepares for continued growth into 2026.

