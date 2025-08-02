Murphy USA Earnings Call: Resilience Amid Challenges

Murphy USA Inc ((MUSA)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Murphy USA Inc’s latest earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, highlighting both resilience and challenges. The company showcased strong fuel margins and effective cost management as significant positives. However, it also faced hurdles in fuel volumes and merchandising contributions. Despite these challenges, the long-term growth pipeline and enhancements in the loyalty program offer a glimmer of optimism for the future.

Resilient Retail Fuel Margins

Retail fuel margins have demonstrated resilience, with an 80 basis point improvement year-to-date. This positive trend is further bolstered by an additional 13 basis points attributed to lower credit card fees, showcasing the company’s ability to maintain profitability in this segment.

Growth in Noncombustible Nicotine

The noncombustible nicotine categories are expanding at a rate that compensates for the decline in cigarette margins. Currently, these categories contribute to 30% of the total nicotine margin, indicating a strategic shift that could stabilize overall nicotine revenues.

Increase in Loyalty and Merchandise Transactions

Murphy USA has seen a significant 31% increase in new loyalty enrollments, alongside an 11% rise in merchandise transactions. This growth reflects the company’s successful efforts to enhance customer engagement and drive sales.

Promising New Store Pipeline

The company is on track to open 50 new stores over the next 12 months, with each store’s performance exceeding expectations. This expansion is a testament to Murphy USA’s strategic growth initiatives and potential for increased market presence.

Cost Management Success

Murphy USA’s cost management strategies have been effective, with store operating expenses and home office costs trending below the low end of the guided range. Improvements in overtime, labor rates, loss prevention, and maintenance have contributed to this success.

Decline in Same-Store Fuel Volumes

The second quarter witnessed a 3.2% decline in same-store fuel volumes, attributed to modest pressure on customer traffic. This decline poses a challenge to the company’s fuel segment performance.

Merchandising Contribution Pressure

Merchandising contribution margins are expected to be towards the low end of the guided range, facing headwinds from cigarettes and lottery. This pressure highlights the challenges within the merchandising segment.

Challenges in QuickChek Performance

Older nonfuel QuickChek stores have been adversely affected by QSR value wars, with food and beverage margins suffering due to cost inflation. This presents a challenge in maintaining profitability in these stores.

Fuel Volume and Store Growth Lag

Fuel volumes in the first half were down 3% on an average per store month basis, contributing to a $20 million shortfall against expectations for 2028. This lag in fuel volume and store growth is a concern for the company’s future projections.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Murphy USA’s guidance for the year reflects cautious optimism. Fuel volumes are expected to potentially fall below the low end of the annual guided range, while merchandise contribution margins are anticipated to remain within, but towards the low end of the guided range. Operational improvements have led to cost efficiencies, with store operating expenses and corporate SG&A expenses trending below the low end of their respective ranges. The company plans to open around 40 new stores in 2025, maintaining a capital expenditure plan within the guided range. Additionally, the repurchase of nearly 900,000 shares underscores Murphy USA’s commitment to shareholder value.

In conclusion, Murphy USA’s earnings call depicted a landscape of resilience amid challenges. While fuel margins and cost management are strong points, the company faces pressures in fuel volumes and merchandising contributions. The forward-looking guidance suggests cautious optimism, with strategic growth initiatives and shareholder value creation remaining at the forefront of Murphy USA’s agenda.

