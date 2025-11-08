Murphy Oil Exceeds Guidance Amid Volatility Concerns

Murphy Oil ((MUR)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Murphy Oil Corporation’s recent earnings call painted a picture of robust operational performance, with the company exceeding production guidance and achieving significant cost reductions. Despite these positive developments, the sentiment was tempered by concerns over macroeconomic volatility and anticipated increases in operating expenses in the upcoming quarter.

Exceeding Production Guidance

Murphy Oil Corporation reported impressive production figures, delivering a total of 200,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day and oil production of 94,000 barrels per day. This performance exceeded the high end of their production guidance for the second consecutive quarter, showcasing the company’s operational strength.

Reduction in Operating Costs

The company achieved a notable reduction in operating costs, which averaged $9.39 per BOE, marking a 20% decrease from the previous quarter. This reduction underscores Murphy Oil’s commitment to cost efficiency and operational excellence.

Successful Capital Efficiency

Murphy Oil’s capital expenditures totaled $164 million, coming in below guidance. This reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to drive capital efficiencies and optimize its investment strategies.

International Development Milestones

Significant progress was made in international development, particularly with the commencement of the first development well in the Lac Da Vang field in Vietnam. Additionally, the Cote d’Ivoire exploration program remains on track, highlighting Murphy Oil’s strategic international expansion.

Strong Onshore Operational Improvements

The company reported strong performance from its Eagle Ford and Montney wells, with initial rates and cumulative production significantly surpassing historical averages. These wells have breakeven points as low as $35 or even in the $20s per barrel range, indicating robust operational improvements.

Impairment Charge on Dalmatian Field

An impairment charge was recorded due to high operating expenses at a non-operated host facility in the Dalmatian Field. This led to the removal of planned future wells from current investment plans, reflecting a strategic reassessment of the asset.

Potential Down Cycle Concerns

Murphy Oil expressed caution regarding a potentially volatile macro environment, with near-term commodity price fluctuations potentially impacting capital allocation and share repurchase activities.

Guided Increase in Operating Expenses

The company anticipates an increase in fourth-quarter operating expenses, expected to rise to a range of $10 to $12 per barrel. This is attributed to a decrease in production rather than an increase in costs.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Murphy Oil aims to maintain a strong balance sheet amidst market volatility. The company is planning a 2026 capital program in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, with flexibility to adjust based on commodity prices. This forward-looking guidance reflects Murphy Oil’s strategic focus on balancing growth with financial prudence.

In summary, Murphy Oil Corporation’s earnings call highlighted strong operational performance and strategic international development, tempered by concerns over macroeconomic volatility and rising operating expenses. The company’s ability to exceed production guidance and reduce costs underscores its operational strength, while its cautious outlook on market conditions reflects a prudent approach to future growth.

