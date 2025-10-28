Multiconsult ASA to Announce Q3 2025 Results with Live Presentations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Multiconsult ASA ( (DE:3MC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Multiconsult ASA is set to release its third quarter results for 2025 on November 4th, with presentations scheduled in both Norwegian and English. This announcement highlights the company’s transparency and its commitment to engaging with stakeholders through accessible webcasts and live Q&A sessions, which may influence investor confidence and market perception.

More about Multiconsult ASA

Multiconsult ASA operates in the engineering and design consulting industry, offering services in sectors such as buildings, transportation, renewable energy, and water and environment. The company is known for its expertise in providing sustainable solutions and innovative designs, primarily focusing on the Norwegian market.

Average Trading Volume: 36,048

Current Market Cap: NOK4.76B

