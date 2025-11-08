Mueller Water Products Reports Record 2025 Results

Mueller Water Products ( (MWA) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mueller Water Products presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America, known for its comprehensive portfolio that includes valves, hydrants, and metering products. The company has reported record financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, with significant increases in net sales and net income, highlighting its strong market position and operational efficiency. Key financial metrics include a 9.4% increase in net sales for the quarter and an 8.7% increase for the fiscal year, alongside a substantial rise in net income per diluted share to $0.33 for the quarter and $1.22 for the fiscal year. The company’s adjusted EBITDA also saw notable growth, reaching $91.8 million for the quarter and $326.2 million for the year. Looking ahead, Mueller Water Products is poised for continued growth, leveraging its strong market position and investments in infrastructure to drive further sales and margin expansion in fiscal 2026.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue