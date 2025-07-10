MTM Critical Metals Strengthens Financial Position with Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) has issued an announcement.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has issued over 10 million ordinary shares following the conversion of unlisted options, raising significant capital. This move is part of MTM’s ongoing efforts to enhance its financial position and support its strategic initiatives in metal recovery and exploration, potentially impacting its market standing and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

MTM Critical Metals Limited is an ASX-listed company based in Perth, Western Australia, focusing on metal recovery technology development and mineral exploration. The company owns Flash Metals USA Inc, a subsidiary in Texas, and holds exclusive rights to the Flash Joule Heating technology, an innovative method for metal recovery and mineral processing. MTM’s exploration assets are prospective for niobium, rare earth elements, and gold, with projects located in Western Australia and Québec.

Average Trading Volume: 6,008,241

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$306.1M

