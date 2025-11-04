Mt Malcolm Mines NL Launches Pro-Rata Rights Issue to Raise $2.33 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL ( (AU:M2M) ) has provided an announcement.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL has announced the dispatch of its Prospectus and Entitlement and Acceptance Form for a renounceable pro-rata rights issue to eligible shareholders. The offer allows shareholders to purchase one new share for every two existing shares at a price of 1.5 cents per share, with a free-attaching option exercisable at 3 cents. This initiative aims to raise approximately $2.33 million before costs, potentially impacting the company’s financial position and offering growth opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Mt Malcolm Mines NL

Mt Malcolm Mines NL operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker M2M.

Average Trading Volume: 867,422

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.92M

For an in-depth examination of M2M stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue