MSCI Inc. Reports Robust Q3 2025 Financial Growth

MSCI Inc., a prominent provider of decision support tools and services for the global investment community, reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in various financial metrics. The company, known for its expertise in research, data, and technology, plays a crucial role in helping clients make informed investment decisions across the globe.

In the third quarter of 2025, MSCI Inc. achieved a 9.5% increase in operating revenues, reaching $793.4 million. The company also reported a notable 19% rise in diluted earnings per share (EPS) to $4.25. The period saw a robust performance in recurring subscription revenues, which grew by 7.9%, and asset-based fees, which surged by 17.1%. Additionally, the company maintained a high retention rate of 94.7%.

Key financial highlights include an operating income of $447.7 million, marking an 11.6% increase, and an adjusted EBITDA of $494.4 million, up by 9.7%. MSCI also announced a new $3.0 billion share repurchase program, reflecting its strong cash flow and commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company’s focus on innovation and expansion into newer client segments has been pivotal in driving growth across its major product lines, including Index and Analytics.

MSCI’s strategic initiatives have led to record asset-based fee run rates, driven by a 17% growth, with assets under management (AUM) reaching approximately $6.4 trillion. The company’s segments, including Sustainability and Climate, and Private Assets, also reported significant revenue growth, highlighting the increasing demand for MSCI’s comprehensive suite of products and services.

Looking ahead, MSCI Inc. remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with management emphasizing the importance of innovation and client-focused strategies to further enhance its market position. The company’s forward-looking guidance reflects confidence in its ability to navigate the evolving financial landscape and continue delivering value to its stakeholders.

