MSC Industrial Supply Co. Reports Fiscal 2025 Results

MSC Industrial Supply Co., a prominent North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products, has released its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full-year financial results, showcasing its role in enhancing productivity and profitability for its clients across various industries.

In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, MSC Industrial reported net sales of $978.2 million, marking a 2.7% year-over-year increase. The company’s operating income stood at $84.3 million, with an adjusted figure of $90.3 million, and a diluted EPS of $1.01, slightly up from the previous year’s $0.99. For the full fiscal year, net sales were $3,769.5 million, reflecting a 1.3% decrease from the prior year, while the adjusted diluted EPS was $3.76, down from $4.81 in fiscal 2024.

Key financial metrics for the year included an operating margin of 8.0%, with an adjusted margin of 8.4%. Despite a decline in annual net income to $199.3 million from $258.6 million, the company achieved a robust free cash flow conversion rate of 122%, demonstrating strong cash generation capabilities. The company also returned approximately $229 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Looking ahead, MSC Industrial’s management remains optimistic about fiscal 2026, focusing on profitable growth and operational efficiency. The company aims to continue advancing its growth initiatives and productivity measures, with a goal of outperforming the IP Index by 400 basis points or more and expanding adjusted operating margins to the mid-teens.

Overall, MSC Industrial Supply Co. appears well-positioned to leverage its strategic initiatives and strong cash flow performance to drive future growth and shareholder value.

