Mphasis Unveils NeoIP™: A Unified AI Platform for Enterprise Transformation

Mphasis Limited ( (IN:MPHASIS) ) has provided an announcement.

Mphasis Limited has launched NeoIP™, a unified AI platform designed to facilitate continuous enterprise transformation by integrating multiple innovative AI solutions. This platform, which leverages an Ontology-Powered Knowledge Graph called Ontosphere, aims to optimize and modernize business and IT operations, offering significant efficiency gains and reduced incident resolution times. NeoIP™ enables organizations to evolve continuously, automating complex decisions and fostering a collaborative environment between AI and human teams. By redefining traditional enterprise transformation models, NeoIP™ positions Mphasis as a leader in intelligent, secure, and scalable enterprise technology.

More about Mphasis Limited

Mphasis Limited is an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services. The company focuses on integrating innovative AI solutions to drive continuous enterprise transformation and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 15,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 536.6B INR

