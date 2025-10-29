Mowi ASA Expands Stake in Nova Sea

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mowi ASA ( (GB:0OAW) ) has provided an announcement.

Mowi ASA has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Nova Sea from Vigner Olaisen AS, settling 30% of the purchase price through the issuance of new shares. This transaction increases Mowi’s share capital and strengthens its position in the aquaculture industry, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0OAW) stock is a Hold with a NOK205.00 price target.

More about Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA is a leading company in the aquaculture industry, primarily focused on the production and distribution of farmed salmon. It operates globally, providing high-quality seafood products to various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 765,219

Current Market Cap: NOK117.7B

