Mount Ridley Mines Appoints New CEO to Advance Critical Minerals Strategy

The latest update is out from Mount Ridley Mines Limited ( (AU:MRD) ).

Mount Ridley Mines Limited has appointed Mr. Allister Caird as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 6, 2025. Mr. Caird brings over 15 years of experience in the energy and resources sector, with a strong background in critical minerals markets and downstream strategies. His appointment is expected to strengthen Mount Ridley’s technical and strategic capabilities, particularly as the company advances its rare earth and gallium projects in Western Australia and seeks strategic partnerships in the United States. This leadership change is anticipated to enhance the company’s ability to engage with stakeholders and secure funding and partnerships.

More about Mount Ridley Mines Limited

Mount Ridley Mines Limited operates in the energy and resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth and critical minerals, particularly in the Esperance region of Western Australia. The company is strategically positioned to explore partnerships in the United States, enhancing its market presence in the global critical minerals industry.

Average Trading Volume: 88,325,983

Current Market Cap: A$38.2M

