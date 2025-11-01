Motorola Solutions Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Outlook

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Motorola Solutions Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Outlook

Motorola Solutions Reports Strong Q3 Earnings and Outlook

Motorola Solutions ((MSI)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for Motorola Solutions painted a positive picture, showcasing robust revenue growth, a record backlog, and the successful integration of Silvus. Despite facing challenges such as tariffs and potential impacts from a government shutdown, the company remains optimistic about its future prospects.

Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth

Motorola Solutions reported an impressive 8% increase in revenue for the third quarter, with notable growth in its Software and Services segment at 11% and a 6% rise in Products and Systems Integration. The company also achieved an 80 basis point expansion in operating margins, leading to record Q3 operating earnings and operating cash flow nearing $800 million.

Record Backlog and Orders

The company reached a milestone with record Q3 orders, experiencing double-digit growth in both segments. The backlog at the end of the quarter was the highest ever for Q3 at $14.6 billion, with Software and Services contributing a record $11 billion.

Successful Integration of Silvus

The acquisition of Silvus has been a success story for Motorola Solutions, adding $200 million to the backlog and projected to generate $500 million in revenue with a 20% growth rate next year.

Positive Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead, Motorola Solutions anticipates continued revenue growth, projecting approximately $12.6 billion by 2026. This growth is expected to be driven by strong demand and a robust backlog.

Command Center Growth

The Command Center segment saw a 16% revenue increase in Q3, fueled by APX NEXT applications and strong international demand for control rooms.

Tariff Challenges

Higher tariffs have posed a challenge, impacting operating margins with an expected $70 million to $80 million hit in the second half of the year.

Potential Impact from Government Shutdown

There is some uncertainty regarding the ongoing government shutdown, which could affect revenue timing related to federal government agencies. However, the impact is anticipated to be more about timing rather than demand.

Interest Expense Increase

The growth in EPS was partially offset by higher interest expenses, attributed to debt issued for the Silvus acquisition.

Guidance

During the earnings call, Motorola Solutions provided optimistic guidance, highlighting strong financial metrics across various areas. The company reported an 8% year-over-year revenue increase, with significant growth in software and services. Non-GAAP operating earnings rose by 11% to $918 million, with an improved non-GAAP operating margin of 30.5%. Despite higher tariffs, strategic actions helped mitigate their impact. The company achieved record third-quarter operating cash flow of $799 million and free cash flow of $733 million. Motorola Solutions also raised its full-year non-GAAP EPS guidance to between $15.09 and $15.15. The backlog at the end of the quarter reached a record $14.6 billion, indicating strong demand and future revenue potential. Looking forward, the company projected fourth-quarter revenue growth of approximately 11% and non-GAAP EPS between $4.30 and $4.36, expressing confidence in continued strong growth in 2026.

In conclusion, Motorola Solutions’ earnings call conveyed a positive sentiment, underscored by strong revenue growth, a record backlog, and successful strategic integrations. Despite challenges such as tariffs and potential government shutdown impacts, the company remains confident in its future growth prospects, driven by robust demand and strategic initiatives.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement