Most Kwai Chung Limited Announces Annual General Meeting and Share Repurchase Plan

Most Kwai Chung Ltd. (HK:1716) has provided an update.

Most Kwai Chung Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025, where key agenda items include the re-election of directors, approval of director remuneration, and the re-appointment of Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited as independent auditor. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to repurchase up to 10% of its issued shares, which may impact its share capital structure and market positioning.

Most Kwai Chung Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, focusing on providing media and advertising services.

Average Trading Volume: 143,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$126.9M

