MosChip Technologies Reports Strong Q2 FY 2025-26 Results and Expansion Plans

Moschip Technologies Ltd ( (IN:MOSCHIP) ) has provided an announcement.

MosChip Technologies Limited announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for Q2 of FY 2025-26, showing significant growth in revenue and profit. The company reported an 8% increase in revenue from operations compared to the previous quarter, with a net profit increase of 12%. Year-over-year, revenue grew by 17% and net profit by 25%. Additionally, MosChip is expanding its presence in Pune and Bangalore to accommodate business growth, reflecting its commitment to enhancing work environments and supporting continued expansion.

MosChip Technologies Limited is a company specializing in semiconductor and product engineering solutions. It focuses on providing advanced technology services and products in the semiconductor industry.

Average Trading Volume: 994,294

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 52.47B INR

