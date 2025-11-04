Morozoff Limited Completes Treasury Stock Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Morozoff Limited ( (JP:2217) ).

Morozoff Limited, a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has completed the acquisition of 200,000 shares of its own common stock at a cost of 305,000,000 yen. This move, executed through the ToSTNeT-3 system, is part of a flexible capital policy aimed at adapting to changes in the business environment.

More about Morozoff Limited

Average Trading Volume: 36,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen32.2B

