Mori Trust REIT Reports Slight Decline in Financial Performance for August 2025

Mori Sogo Reit ( (JP:8961) ) just unveiled an update.

Mori Trust REIT, Inc. reported a slight decline in its financial performance for the fiscal period ended August 31, 2025, with operating revenues and net income both decreasing compared to the previous period. Despite the downturn, the company maintained a 100% payout ratio, distributing 1,854 yen per unit. The financial position remains stable with a capital adequacy ratio of 49.8%. The forecast for the upcoming fiscal periods indicates a continued focus on stable distributions, although slight decreases in operating revenues and net income are expected.

Mori Trust REIT, Inc. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing and investing in a diversified portfolio of real estate properties. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is managed by Mori Trust Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 7,143

Current Market Cap: Yen275.5B

