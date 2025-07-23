Mori Hills REIT Cancels 1.6% of Investment Units, Maintains Financial Forecasts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mori Hills Reit Investment Corporation ( (JP:3234) ) is now available.

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation has announced the cancellation of 30,095 of its own investment units, which represents 1.6% of the total units issued and outstanding before the cancellation. This decision, made by the Board of Directors, is not expected to impact the company’s financial forecasts for the upcoming fiscal periods, indicating stability in its operational outlook.

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation operates in the real estate investment sector, focusing on acquiring and managing a portfolio of high-quality real estate assets. The company is managed by Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd., and is known for its strategic investments in urban properties, primarily in Tokyo.

