Morella Corporation Advances Critical-Minerals Exploration and Restructures U.S. Lithium Portfolio

Morella Corporation ( (AU:1MC) ) has issued an announcement.

In the September 2025 quarter, Morella Corporation made significant strides in its exploration activities, particularly in lithium and rubidium projects in Western Australia. The company also expanded its portfolio by acquiring the Dixon Well Project, targeting titanium and vanadium, which are crucial for renewable energy and industrial decarbonization. Additionally, Morella restructured its U.S. lithium portfolio to consolidate ownership and reduce costs, aligning with its strategic goal of building a robust and financially disciplined platform in Tier 1 jurisdictions.

Morella Corporation is a diversified critical-minerals explorer focusing on lithium, rubidium, titanium, and vanadium projects. The company operates primarily in Western Australia and the United States, aiming to supply critical minerals for the clean-energy and technology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 690,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.05M

