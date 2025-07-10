Moonpig Group Announces Share Repurchase as Part of £30 Million Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Moonpig Group Plc ( (GB:MOON) ) has issued an announcement.

Moonpig Group plc has repurchased 108,700 of its ordinary shares as part of a £30 million share repurchase program, with the transaction executed on 9 July 2025. This move reduces the total number of shares in circulation to 328,959,517, potentially impacting shareholder calculations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:MOON Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:MOON is a Neutral.

Moonpig Group Plc’s overall stock score reflects strong cash flow performance and strategic share buybacks that help address high debt levels and negative equity. Positive market momentum and effective financial strategies support the stock, but poor valuation metrics and significant financial risks limit the score. Continued focus on capital structure improvement and operational efficiency will be essential for future performance.

More about Moonpig Group Plc

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online platform specializing in greeting cards and gifting, operating under brands such as Moonpig, Red Letter Days, and Buyagift in the UK, and Greetz in the Netherlands. The company is the market leader in online cards and gift experiences in its regions, offering a wide range of personalized products and services through its proprietary technology platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 1,349,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £701.8M

