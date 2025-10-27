MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Advances with Promising Sonelokimab Study in Adolescents

Moonlake Immunotherapeutics ((MLTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is conducting an open-label, single-arm study titled ‘An Open-label, Single-arm Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics and Safety of Subcutaneous Sonelokimab in Adolescents Aged ≥12 to ≤17 Years at the Time of Study Inclusion With Active Moderate to Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa.’ The study aims to assess the pharmacokinetics and safety of sonelokimab, a promising treatment for adolescents suffering from moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa, a chronic skin condition.

The intervention being tested is sonelokimab, administered subcutaneously. It is an experimental drug designed to manage symptoms and improve the quality of life for patients with hidradenitis suppurativa.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group model. There is no allocation or masking involved, as it is an open-label study. The primary purpose is treatment, focusing on the safety and pharmacokinetics of the drug.

The study began on November 29, 2024, with the last update submitted on September 24, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results that could impact market dynamics.

This study could significantly influence MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ stock performance by potentially validating sonelokimab’s efficacy and safety, thus boosting investor confidence. Successful outcomes could position the company favorably against competitors in the dermatological treatment market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue