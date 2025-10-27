Moonlake Immunotherapeutics Advances Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment with Sonelokimab Study

Moonlake Immunotherapeutics ((MLTX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Moonlake Immunotherapeutics is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘Evaluation of Sonelokimab in Patients With Active Psoriatic Arthritis Naive to Biologic Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drug.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of sonelokimab, a potential treatment for adults with active psoriatic arthritis who have not previously received biologic DMARD therapy. This research is significant as it could offer a new therapeutic option for this patient population.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing sonelokimab, administered subcutaneously, in two experimental arms: one with an induction regimen and one without. A placebo group serves as the comparator. Sonelokimab is designed to treat active psoriatic arthritis by potentially reducing inflammation and disease symptoms.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model. It employs triple masking, meaning the participant, investigator, and outcomes assessor are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the therapeutic benefits of sonelokimab.

Study Timeline: The study began on October 11, 2024, with the latest update on September 27, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and the timing of potential data availability, which can influence investor decisions.

Market Implications: The ongoing study of sonelokimab could significantly impact Moonlake Immunotherapeutics’ stock performance. Positive results may boost investor confidence and position the company as a leader in psoriatic arthritis treatment. Competitors in the biologic DMARD market will be closely monitoring these developments, as a successful outcome could shift market dynamics.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue