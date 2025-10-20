Monumental Energy Partners with Yanne Capital for 2026 Expansion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monumental Gold ( (TSE:MNRG) ) just unveiled an update.

Monumental Energy Corp. has appointed Yanne Capital LLC as its strategic advisor and financing partner for potential oil and gas opportunities in New Zealand and Australia, anticipated in the first half of 2026. This partnership aims to leverage Yanne Capital’s expertise in complex capital raises to explore high-value opportunities in regions where gas prices are significantly higher than in North America, potentially reducing financial risks and enhancing Monumental’s market positioning.

Monumental Energy Corp. is an exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties in the critical and clean energy sector, as well as investing in oil and gas projects. The company has interests in New Zealand Energy Corp. and options in lithium projects in Chile.

Average Trading Volume: 82,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.76M

