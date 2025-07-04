Montero Mining Completes Capital Return Amid Share Price Volatility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Montero Mining and Exploration ( (TSE:MON) ) has provided an update.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. has completed a return of capital to its shareholders, distributing C$15,036,892.50 following a settlement with the Government of Tanzania over the expropriated Wigu Hill rare earth project. The company attributes recent share price volatility to this distribution and provides instructions for registered shareholders to exchange their share certificates post-consolidation.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral development in emerging markets. The company holds the Avispa copper-molybdenum project in northern Chile and has a history of discovering and developing precious and base metal projects. Montero is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON.

Average Trading Volume: 33,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$16.29M

