Mont Royal Resources Completes Merger with Commerce Resources, Boosting Rare Earths Focus

Mont Royal Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MRZ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mont Royal Resources Ltd has completed a merger with Commerce Resources, creating a Canadian-focused critical minerals company with a strong emphasis on the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Project. This merger positions Mont Royal as a significant player in the rare earths sector, aiming to establish a new source of rare earths supply in North America amid growing demand. The company has secured A$10 million in capital raising to support development activities and strategic engagement, and its shares are expected to resume trading on the ASX and commence trading on the TSXV.

Mont Royal Resources Ltd is an ASX-listed company focused on critical minerals, particularly rare earth elements. The company has a significant market focus on the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar Deposit in Québec, Canada, which is one of the largest monazite-hosted rare earth deposits in North America.

Current Market Cap: A$15.88M

