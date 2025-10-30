Monroe Capital to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Monroe Capital ( (MRCC) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 30, 2025, Monroe Capital Corporation announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on November 5, 2025, after the market closes. This announcement is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to keep stakeholders informed about its financial performance, which could impact its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (MRCC) stock is a Hold with a $8.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Monroe Capital stock, see the MRCC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MRCC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MRCC is a Neutral.

Monroe Capital’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance and valuation. Strong revenue growth and efficient cost management are offset by technical analysis indicators suggesting bearish trends. Although the company’s strategic partnership with Wendel SE is a positive development, it is weighed against current challenges in NAV and yield declines. The high dividend yield adds appeal, yet it may also highlight underlying risks.

To see Spark’s full report on MRCC stock, click here.

More about Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that primarily invests in senior, unitranche, and junior secured debt, as well as unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The company’s investment objective is to maximize total return for its stockholders through current income and capital appreciation. Its investment activities are managed by Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC, which is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets.

Average Trading Volume: 96,195

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $152M

