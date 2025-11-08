Monroe Capital Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Monroe Capital ( (MRCC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Monroe Capital presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that primarily invests in senior, unitranche, and junior secured debt, with a focus on middle-market companies. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Monroe Capital Corporation reported a net investment income of $1.8 million, or $0.08 per share, and an adjusted net investment income of $1.9 million, or $0.09 per share. The company’s net asset value (NAV) decreased to $173.0 million, or $7.99 per share, from the previous quarter. The company maintained a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, resulting in an annual cash dividend yield of approximately 14.3%. Key financial metrics showed a decrease in net investment income and NAV compared to the previous quarter, primarily due to the utilization of spillover income to support the dividend and unrealized losses in certain portfolio companies. The company’s debt-to-equity leverage increased slightly, while total investment income declined due to lower interest and dividend income. Looking ahead, Monroe Capital Corporation anticipates its merger with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation to close in the first quarter of 2026, which is expected to unlock value for shareholders through synergies and operating leverage.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue